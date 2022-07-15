NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Hamid Ansari hid the truth on Pakistani guest Nusrat Mirza?

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari is in controversy regarding Pakistani guest Nusrat Mirza. However, while reacting to the controversy, Hamid Ansari clearly said that he does not know Nusrat Mirza but BJP is constantly attacking him. Big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - Did Hamid Ansari hide the truth from the people of India on Pakistani guest Nusrat Mirza?

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:26 PM IST
