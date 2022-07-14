NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Hatespeech 'race' is ruining India's atmosphere?

Controversy is intensifying after Syed Adil Chishti mocked Hindu gods and goddesses. Taking the name of Lord Ganesha and Hanuman, Adil Chishti said that how will you prove their existence. But when the controversy escalated, he clarified that he did not intend to say that. Hindu organizations are demanding the arrest of Adil Chishti. Debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​on this issue whether hate speech 'race' is ruining India's atmosphere?

Jul 14, 2022
Controversy is intensifying after Syed Adil Chishti mocked Hindu gods and goddesses. Taking the name of Lord Ganesha and Hanuman, Adil Chishti said that how will you prove their existence. But when the controversy escalated, he clarified that he did not intend to say that. Hindu organizations are demanding the arrest of Adil Chishti. Debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​on this issue whether hate speech 'race' is ruining India's atmosphere?

