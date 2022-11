Taal Thok Ke: Have the issues changed this time in the Gujarat elections?

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

All political parties are betting on religion in the Gujarat elections. In an interview given to Zee News, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa has said that if Modi was not there today, Aftab would have been seen in every city. Many BJP leaders are mentioning Aftab and Shraddha murder case in election rallies. Whereas AIMIM is referring to Bilkis case. Big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.