Taal Thok Ke: Hey Ram!...the war on Shudra, what will be the result?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

The struggle continues on Sanatan. Politics is being done by putting up caste posters. Statements like making Hindus fight and rule are coming. The question is whether Sanatan's plan to 'insult', 'to break'? Watch the debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke!