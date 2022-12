videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: High voltage drama in Himachal Pradesh for CM race

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

There is only one CM's chair in Himachal and there are 5 contenders for it. The Congress has registered a resounding victory in the Himachal Pradesh elections. But now ruckus and ruckus is happening fiercely regarding the face of the Chief Minister. Watch today's debate in Taal Thok Ke, who will be the next CM of Himachal Pradesh?