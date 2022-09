Taal Thok Ke: 'Hindu-Muslim' in Garba ground?

Garba programs are being organized in full swing across the country on Navratri. Meanwhile, 4 Muslim youths entered a Garba pandal in Akola, Maharashtra, hiding their identities and taking pictures of women. People caught and beat all four.