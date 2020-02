Taal Thok Ke: Hindus recieve '15 crore threat' after '15 minutes' from AIMIM

Controversial AIMIM leader and former Maharasthra MLA Waris Pathan landed in another controversy for his inflammatory remarks against Hindus. In a video that has gone viral, Pathan was heard appealing to the Muslims of the country to unite and "achieve freedom". He added that even though Muslims are just 15 crores in the country, they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus.