Taal Thok Ke: How many targets of Islamic State?

A few months ago, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gave a statement during a TV debate. After which the party suspended her. After this, in many states of the country, an attempt was made to create fear by the fundamentalists. Even Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Rajasthan. Umesh Kolhe was beheaded in Maharashtra too. Now the conspiracy of terrorist organization ISI has been exposed.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

A few months ago, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gave a statement during a TV debate. After which the party suspended her. After this, in many states of the country, an attempt was made to create fear by the fundamentalists. Even Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Rajasthan. Umesh Kolhe was beheaded in Maharashtra too. Now the conspiracy of terrorist organization ISI has been exposed.