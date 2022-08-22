NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: How many targets of Islamic State?

A few months ago, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gave a statement during a TV debate. After which the party suspended her. After this, in many states of the country, an attempt was made to create fear by the fundamentalists. Even Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Rajasthan. Umesh Kolhe was beheaded in Maharashtra too. Now the conspiracy of terrorist organization ISI has been exposed.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
A few months ago, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gave a statement during a TV debate. After which the party suspended her. After this, in many states of the country, an attempt was made to create fear by the fundamentalists. Even Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Rajasthan. Umesh Kolhe was beheaded in Maharashtra too. Now the conspiracy of terrorist organization ISI has been exposed.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gives befitting reply to Waris Pathan during debate
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gives befitting reply to Waris Pathan during debate
Rajasthan CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi for 2024 elections
1:33
Rajasthan CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi for 2024 elections
An inquiry Committee formed to investigate the lathi charge on students in Bihar
4:8
An inquiry Committee formed to investigate the lathi charge on students in Bihar
Bihar Student Protest: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav orders inquiry
5:8
Bihar Student Protest: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav orders inquiry
Patna ADM KK Singh brutally thrashes protesters demanding jobs
5:56
Patna ADM KK Singh brutally thrashes protesters demanding jobs

Trending Videos

9:54
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gives befitting reply to Waris Pathan during debate
1:33
Rajasthan CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi for 2024 elections
4:8
An inquiry Committee formed to investigate the lathi charge on students in Bihar
5:8
Bihar Student Protest: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav orders inquiry
5:56
Patna ADM KK Singh brutally thrashes protesters demanding jobs
Taal thok ke,ISI Conspiracy on nupur sharma,Nupur Sharma,nupur sharma news,al qaeda on nupur sharma,nupur sharma bjp,bjp leader nupur sharma,bjp suspends nupur sharma,nupur sharma statement,nupur sharma on prophet,Nupur Sharma controversy,nupur sharma case,nupur sharma comment on muhammad,nupur sharma debate,nupur sharma prophet,nupur sharma suspended,nupur sharma remarks on prophet,nupur sharma comment,nupur sharma latest news,bjp's nupur sharma,ISI On nupur sharma,