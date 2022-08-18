Taal Thok Ke: How many toolkits of fanaticism?
The battle over Veer Savarkar vs Tipu Sultan has now reached Udupi, Karnataka. Controversy has started here regarding Veer Savarkar's poster on Brahmagiri circle. A day before the hearing in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, which will resume in the district judge's court here on Thursday, the husband of a woman litigant has filed an FIR with the Varanasi police, claiming that he had received 'sir tan se juda' (beheading) threat call from an unknown caller.
