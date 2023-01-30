NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Insult of Ramcharitmanas, plan for 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
In support of Swami Prasad Maurya, copies of Shri Ramcharitmanas have been burnt in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. After which FIR has been registered against 10 people including SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya in Lucknow police station. Swami Prasad Maurya still stands by the controversial statement given on Shriramcharitmanas and has refused to apologize. So the Samajwadi Party has promoted him and made him the national general secretary of the party. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

