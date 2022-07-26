NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is fear of law ending among the fanatics?

In the name of religious bigotry, efforts are constantly being made to spoil the atmosphere of the country. A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, where a youth's body was found on the railway track. Now it is being investigated whether the youth had posted in support of Nupur Sharma. In such a situation, the question is whether the fear of law is ending among the fanatics?

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
