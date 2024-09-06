Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789425https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-politics-intensifies-over-sultanpur-encounter-2789425.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics intensifies over Sultanpur Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Politics seems to be getting more intense on the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, accused of robbery in Jaunpur, UP. Samajwadi Party is busy cornering the police and the government on Mangesh's encounter. Today Samajwadi leader Lal Bihari Yadav reached Sultanpur to meet Mangesh Yadav's family. Lal Bihari Yadav has directly called Mangesh Yadav's encounter a murder. Akhilesh Yadav has made similar allegations through his social media account. Samajwadi Party has called Mangesh's encounter a murder and has demanded action against the guilty policemen. On the other hand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has targeted Samajwadi Party for its condolences on Mangesh.

All Videos

'Fight' on non-veg biryani in school
Play Icon18:30
'Fight' on non-veg biryani in school
Parliament's PAC likely to probe Sebi chief Madhabi Buch
Play Icon02:53
Parliament's PAC likely to probe Sebi chief Madhabi Buch
Who is supporting 'Border' university?
Play Icon12:36
Who is supporting 'Border' university?
Giriraj Singh attacks Congress over Shimla Mosque row
Play Icon10:11
Giriraj Singh attacks Congress over Shimla Mosque row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters
Play Icon44:07
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters

Trending Videos

'Fight' on non-veg biryani in school
play icon18:30
'Fight' on non-veg biryani in school
Parliament's PAC likely to probe Sebi chief Madhabi Buch
play icon2:53
Parliament's PAC likely to probe Sebi chief Madhabi Buch
Who is supporting 'Border' university?
play icon12:36
Who is supporting 'Border' university?
Giriraj Singh attacks Congress over Shimla Mosque row
play icon10:11
Giriraj Singh attacks Congress over Shimla Mosque row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters
play icon44:7
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters