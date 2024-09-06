videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics intensifies over Sultanpur Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 07:18 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Politics seems to be getting more intense on the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, accused of robbery in Jaunpur, UP. Samajwadi Party is busy cornering the police and the government on Mangesh's encounter. Today Samajwadi leader Lal Bihari Yadav reached Sultanpur to meet Mangesh Yadav's family. Lal Bihari Yadav has directly called Mangesh Yadav's encounter a murder. Akhilesh Yadav has made similar allegations through his social media account. Samajwadi Party has called Mangesh's encounter a murder and has demanded action against the guilty policemen. On the other hand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has targeted Samajwadi Party for its condolences on Mangesh.