Taal Thok Ke: Is Gyanvapi a temple or a mosque?

The next hearing in the Supreme Court on the Gyanvapi case will be held on May 19. Muslim side has denied the claim of Shivling being found inside the mosque, as per them it is a fountain. A demand will be put forward to demolish the wall of Wazu Khana. On the other hand, the Hindu side has demanded from the court to demolish the wall of the Wuzukhana. Today's issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​- Is Gyanvapi a temple or a mosque?