Taal Thok Ke: Is insulting God justified in the name of freedom of expression?

The case of insulting Maa Kaali is intensifying. Complaints have been filed against Leena Manimekalai in many places over poster controversy. The Government of India has also reacted to the matter. On the question of Zee News, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India said that Canada has taken action after registering the objection.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

The case of insulting Maa Kaali is intensifying. Complaints have been filed against Leena Manimekalai in many places over poster controversy. The Government of India has also reacted to the matter. On the question of Zee News, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India said that Canada has taken action after registering the objection.