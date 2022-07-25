NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is it an insult to democracy to associate the presidency with any party?

Droupadi Murmu has taken over as the 15th President of India, succeeding Ram Nath Kovind. Amid this, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti targeted former President Ram Nath Kovind and accused him of running the political agenda of BJP. In such a situation, the question is whether linking the presidency with any party is an insult to democracy?

Jul 25, 2022
