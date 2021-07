Taal Thok Ke: Is it forbidden to speak against Khalistan in farmers' protest?

On 21 July, Ruldu Singh Mansa, a farmer leader on the Singhu border, was 'thrown out' of the farmers' movement because he spoke against Bhindranwale. The debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today is: Is it forbidden to speak against Khalistan in the movement?