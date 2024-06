videoDetails

Strict Action Against in paper leak in Yogi government

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

The Yogi government has taken strict action regarding the paper leak. In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the Yogi government has approved the introduction of Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Ordinance 2024. Under this, those found guilty of paper leak will be sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore will be imposed.