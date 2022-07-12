NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is it justified to hold one religion responsible for increase in population?

Continuous reactions of opposition leaders are coming to the fore after CM Yogi's population statement. Where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked that are Muslims not the natives of India? On the other hand, SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke gave an absurd argument and said that producing children is not a matter of caste, Allah provides children and their arrangements. In such a situation, the question is whether it justified to hold one religion responsible for increase in population?

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
