Taal Thok Ke: Is JNU becoming the 'campus of politics?'

Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening. They attacked teachers, students and vandalized hostels, left many wounded. The situation is currently under control after the violence in the JNU campus. Heavy police forces have been deployed outside JNU. Entry is being made by showing the I-Card at the main gate. At the same time, demonstrations against violence are going on all over the country. #TaalThokKe #StopViolenceInCampus #JNUViolence #JNU #ZeeNews