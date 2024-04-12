Advertisement
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
Today, 6 innocent children died in a school bus accident in Mahendragarh, Haryana. Many children are still in the hospital. But these children are not just victims of an accident. Rather, these children have been killed deliberately. How was this school open on Eid holidays? How was the driver of this school bus driving under the influence of alcohol?

