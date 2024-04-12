Advertisement
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Haryana School Bus Accident: A speeding school bus goes out of control and overturns in Mahendragarh, Haryana. Who is the culprit of the death of 6 children in the accident near Kanina town of Mahendragarh?

