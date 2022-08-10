Taal Thok Ke: Is Nitish Kumar preparing for 2024 elections?

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time on Wednesday. With him once again Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav took oath as Deputy CM. It is being speculated that Nitish Kumar is trying to run the government in a new way with an old alliance. Amidst all this, a new question is arising in politics whether all this is Nitish's preparation before the 2024 elections?

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

