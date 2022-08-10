NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is Nitish Kumar preparing for 2024 elections?

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time on Wednesday. With him once again Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav took oath as Deputy CM. It is being speculated that Nitish Kumar is trying to run the government in a new way with an old alliance. Amidst all this, a new question is arising in politics whether all this is Nitish's preparation before the 2024 elections?

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
All Videos

Taal thok ke,taal thok ke with aditi tyagi,ताल ठोक,Aditi Tyagi,Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar tejashwi yadav,nitish tejashwi oath,nitish tejashwi shapath grahan,nitish kumar tejashwi yadav swearing in,Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar,bihar govt swearing in,RJD,rjd jdu,rjd jdu gathbandhan,JDU,JDU RJD,Bihar,bihar news live,Bihar political crisis,Tej Pratap Yadav,Lalu Prasad Yadav,bihar new cm oath,Aim for 2024 election,PM Modi,