Taal Thok Ke: Is Rahul Gandhi defaming the country?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has gone to Britain on his first foreign trip after the joint tour of India. Where he has made some comments on India's democracy from Cambridge University. Rahul told the foreign land that my phone is being spied on. Democracy is in danger in India. Cases are registered against opposition leaders in the country. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.