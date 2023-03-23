videoDetails

Taal Thok ke : Is Rahul Gandhi's membership in Lok Sabha from Wayanad also under threat?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

A Surat court has held former Congress president Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation in connection with his objectionable remarks on the 'Modi surname'. The court has sentenced him to 2 years in jail. However, while granting bail to Rahul Gandhi, the court has also stayed the execution of the sentence for 30 days so that the Congress leader can challenge the verdict in the higher court. With Rahul Gandhi's conviction and two-year sentence, his membership of the Lok Sabha from Wayanad is also under threat. Watch today's vigorous debate on this Taal Thok Ke.