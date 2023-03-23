NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok ke : Is Rahul Gandhi's membership in Lok Sabha from Wayanad also under threat?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
A Surat court has held former Congress president Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation in connection with his objectionable remarks on the 'Modi surname'. The court has sentenced him to 2 years in jail. However, while granting bail to Rahul Gandhi, the court has also stayed the execution of the sentence for 30 days so that the Congress leader can challenge the verdict in the higher court. With Rahul Gandhi's conviction and two-year sentence, his membership of the Lok Sabha from Wayanad is also under threat. Watch today's vigorous debate on this Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh hits back on BJP
8:42
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh hits back on BJP
Congress holds Meeting at Rahul Gandhi's house
0:27
Congress holds Meeting at Rahul Gandhi's house
Deshhit: Surat Court Convicts Rahul Gandhi In Modi Surname Defamation Case
7:21
Deshhit: Surat Court Convicts Rahul Gandhi In Modi Surname Defamation Case
High alert issued across country regarding fugitive Amritpal Singh
6:41
High alert issued across country regarding fugitive Amritpal Singh
Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh claimed 'Rahul Gandhi punished for speaking truth'
9:40
Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh claimed 'Rahul Gandhi punished for speaking truth'

Trending Videos

8:42
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh hits back on BJP
0:27
Congress holds Meeting at Rahul Gandhi's house
7:21
Deshhit: Surat Court Convicts Rahul Gandhi In Modi Surname Defamation Case
6:41
High alert issued across country regarding fugitive Amritpal Singh
9:40
Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh claimed 'Rahul Gandhi punished for speaking truth'
rahul gandhi reached in surat court,rahul gandhi breaking,Rahul Gandhi latest,rahul gandhi news live,live rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul news live,live,Rahul vs Modi,Modi vs Rahul,rahul gandhi top news,rahul gandhi big news,latest hindi news,rahul attacks modi,rahul modi court hearing,rahul gandhi case live hearing,rahul gandhi guilty,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,Surat Court,Defamation case,rahul guilty,rahul 2 year jail,taal thok ke live,