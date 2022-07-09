NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Is the action taken against provocative statements selective?

In India, a conspiracy is being hatched to end brotherhood in the name of religion. For the past few days, there have been reports of provocative rhetoric continuously. In such a situation, allegations are also being made that the action being taken on provocative rhetoric is selective.

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
