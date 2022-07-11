Taal Thok Ke: Is there a conspiracy to turn schools into a religious laboratory?

One such news has come from Jharkhand's Jamtara due to which controversy has rose. Questions are being raised about schools declaring a holiday on Friday instead of Sunday. The Education Minister has reprimanded the officials and asked them to submit the report in a week.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

One such news has come from Jharkhand's Jamtara due to which controversy has rose. Questions are being raised about schools declaring a holiday on Friday instead of Sunday. The Education Minister has reprimanded the officials and asked them to submit the report in a week.