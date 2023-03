videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'It's not your duty to weaken the country', says Zafar Islam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

When Rahul raised questions on democracy from London, for the first time in India, PM Modi made a big attack on Rahul Gandhi without taking his name from the land of Karnataka. The Prime Minister said that some people of the country are defaming India's democracy abroad. Such people are not only putting democracy in the dock, but are also insulting the 130 crore people of the country.