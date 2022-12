videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal appeals to boycott 'Chinese goods'

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

There was a clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers in Tawang area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh. After which there has been a demand to boycott 'Made in China Products' in the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that we do not want cheap Chinese goods. If goods are available at double price in the country, we will buy them. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.