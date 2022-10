Taal Thok Ke : Kejriwal besieged for comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh, surrounded by allegations of liquor scam, BJP started a political ruckus. From BJP to Bhagat Singh's family, it has been called an insult to Bhagat Singh. After BJP, Congress targeted Kejriwal and said that comparing the accused with Shaheed Bhagat is a very cheap political act and he should withdraw this statement.