Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal's 'betrayal' to Anna Hazare?

Anna Hazare wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal and he reminded Kejriwal a lot of things. He wrote in the letter that you used to talk about Swaraj, then how come your focus shifted to alcohol. Apart from this, Anna reminded the book written by Kejriwal and also quoted that Kejriwal has also become addicted to power.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
Anna Hazare wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal and he reminded Kejriwal a lot of things. He wrote in the letter that you used to talk about Swaraj, then how come your focus shifted to alcohol. Apart from this, Anna reminded the book written by Kejriwal and also quoted that Kejriwal has also become addicted to power.

