Taal Thok Ke Live: Our religion...religion, other's 'unrighteous'? , Jain Muni

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has stirred a big controversy by stating that `Om and Allah are same`. Madani, who heads the popular Muslim organisation, made the remark during the 34th general session of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind at Delhi`s Ramlila Maidan. However, it appeared that Arshad Madani was not in his senses when he made the comments. His remarks led to a big controversy and were strongly objected by Jain Muni and others who were present at the event.