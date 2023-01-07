videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Mayor's election stage....WWE's punch?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Last Friday, Delhi and the country witnessed a brawl inside the House for the mayoral election. Leaders threw chairs at each other and scuffled in the house. This battle of Delhi has gone one step further today. After the House, BJP and AAP are now protesting against each other on the streets. Today the Aam Aadmi Party has demonstrated outside the house of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke show.