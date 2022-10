Taal Thok Ke: Mehbooba mourns on 'Shaurya Diwas'?

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that Pakistan is committing atrocities on people in its occupied Kashmir and it will have to face its consequences. Hinting at the re-acquisition of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the Defense Minister said the goal of all-round development in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be achieved "only after the PoK reaches Gilgit and Baltistan".