Taal Thok Ke: Mehbooba Mufti will turn Kashmir into Kabul?

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti warned the BJP-led Centre, citing the example of Afghanistan. He urged the central government to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a rally, he said, "The day the people of Jammu and Kashmir lose their patience, you will be doomed. Look what is happening in our neighborhood (Afghanistan). The Taliban forced powerful American forces to leave the country."