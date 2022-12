videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Now 'Partition' even on the marriage of daughters in India?

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Government on the petition of the National Women's Commission and has asked it to answer that what is its opinion on increasing the age of marriage of girls in all religions to 18 years. The commission has demanded that the minimum age of marriage of Muslim girls should be 18 years. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok on this issue.