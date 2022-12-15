videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: On whom are the Chinese glasses mounted?

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

After thwarting Chinese intrusion in Tawang, the Indian Air Force has started military exercises. From Rafale to Sukhoi and Apache helicopters are rehearsing. So on the other hand, the opposition has started doing politics on the issue of China. And efforts are being made to surround the Modi government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Modi government has put Chinese glasses on its eyes. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.