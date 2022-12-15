NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: On whom are the Chinese glasses mounted?

Dec 15, 2022
After thwarting Chinese intrusion in Tawang, the Indian Air Force has started military exercises. From Rafale to Sukhoi and Apache helicopters are rehearsing. So on the other hand, the opposition has started doing politics on the issue of China. And efforts are being made to surround the Modi government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Modi government has put Chinese glasses on its eyes. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

Dr. Husan Pal talks about ideal Diabetes Management Plan
Dr. Sunil Ambulkar tells us on how to fight Diabetes
Shraddha Murder Case: DNA and polygraphy report will reveal big things?
