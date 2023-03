videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Only Mamta Banerjee can give competition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - TMC spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing TMC workers made such a statement on Rahul Gandhi. Due to which the Congress party has become enraged. In Taal Thok Ke show, TMC spokesperson said that Mamta Banerjee can give a fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.