Taal Thok Ke: Owaisi vs Shah in 'Battle of Deccan'!

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

In the fight of 'Nizam vs Swayamsevak' in Hyderabad, AIMIM Chief Owaisi said that India is incomplete without Hyderabad and there was no RSS-BJP in independence. The RSS was hidden in the hole, they only have an understanding of WhatsApp.