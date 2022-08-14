Taal Thok Ke : 'Pakistan love' again seen in India before August 15

The country is immersed in the celebration of 75 years of independence. Tricolor is visible everywhere. Most of the buildings have been decorated with tricolors. But in the meantime, two pictures of Pakistan love have come to the fore. The first picture has surfaced from Saharanpur in UP where some school children raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad during the tricolor yatra. On the other hand, another picture has come out from Kushinagar. In Kushinagar, the young man hoisted the Pakistani flag on the roof of the house.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

