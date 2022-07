Taal Thok Ke: 'Pakistani fatwa' against Nupur Sharma?

An infiltrator from Pakistan had reached India to kill former Nupur Sharma. He was recently apprehended by BSF personnel near the International Border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 12:27 AM IST

