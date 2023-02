videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Pakistan's Defense Minister confession, said Pakistan has become bankrupt

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

A big statement has come from Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Mohammad Asif. He said that we are all living in a defaulted country. Now even the IMF cannot help us. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.