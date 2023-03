videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi retaliated on grave-digging statement of Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Karnataka tour today. Where for the third time in 17 days, he has retaliated on the grave-digging statement of the Congress. The PM said that the Congress is dreaming of digging my grave. She is busy digging my grave and Modi is busy in development. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.