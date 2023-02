videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Political Sensex' HIGH on Adani

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Gautam Adani was at number two in the list of the world's richest person 4 months back. But now for the past several days, the shares of Adani Group are continuously falling. Today in both the Houses of the Parliament, the opposition surrounded the Central Government on the Adani issue. The opposition has demanded a JPC inquiry into the entire matter. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.