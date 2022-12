videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics breaks, mother unites!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Today is a very sad day for the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 early this morning. Her health was not going well for the last few days. After which Hiraben Modi was admitted to the hospital.