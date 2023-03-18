videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Question of 'blind faith' created ruckus in Maharashtra?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri is going to organize a two-day Mahadivya Darbar in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. After this an earthquake is visible on Baba in the politics of the country and Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has opposed the setting up of the divine court of Bageshwar Dham. So, today a huge crowd has gathered to welcome Dhirendra Shastri in Mumbai. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.