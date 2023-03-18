NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Question of 'blind faith' created ruckus in Maharashtra?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri is going to organize a two-day Mahadivya Darbar in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. After this an earthquake is visible on Baba in the politics of the country and Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has opposed the setting up of the divine court of Bageshwar Dham. So, today a huge crowd has gathered to welcome Dhirendra Shastri in Mumbai. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

All Videos

Madhya Pradesh: Trainee plane crash in Balaghat
1:3
Madhya Pradesh: Trainee plane crash in Balaghat
Taal Thok Ke: Baba's divine darbar cannot be held without violating law says Shyam Manav
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Baba's divine darbar cannot be held without violating law says Shyam Manav
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst asked a sharp question to leader of Uddhav group
8:6
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst asked a sharp question to leader of Uddhav group
Taal Thok Ke: Faith cannot be mixed with science says Shivani Durga
6:35
Taal Thok Ke: Faith cannot be mixed with science says Shivani Durga
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

Trending Videos

1:3
Madhya Pradesh: Trainee plane crash in Balaghat
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Baba's divine darbar cannot be held without violating law says Shyam Manav
8:6
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst asked a sharp question to leader of Uddhav group
6:35
Taal Thok Ke: Faith cannot be mixed with science says Shivani Durga
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
Taal thok ke,bageshwar dham sarkar,Bageshwar Dham,shri bageshwar dham sarkar,bageshwar dham sarkar darbar,bageshwar dham darbar,bageshwar baba in mumbai,bageshwar dham balaji,bageshwar dham sarkar live,bageshwar dham divya darbar,darbar bageshwar dham sarkar,bageshwar dham live,bageshwar dham baba,bageshwar dham ki video,divya darbar bageshwar dham,bageshwar dham baba mumbai news,bageshwar dham baba darbar in mumbai,Baba Bageshwar,baba bageshwar dham,