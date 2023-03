videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's refusal to apologize!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has held a press conference today. In which he looked very aggressive. He made many serious allegations on PM Modi regarding relations with Adani. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has canceled the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After which Congress workers have protested at various places. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.