Taal Thok Ke: Rahul 'hit' or 'out' on the pitch of 'Hindutva'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
From Kurukshetra, Haryana, Rahul Gandhi worshiped Brahma Sarovar wearing a saffron shawl and also performed the evening aarti. Rahul Gandhi has targeted the BJP-RSS regarding austerity and worship during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. After which he also said that India is not a country of priests but of ascetics. After this statement of Rahul, BJP has become an attacker on him. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

