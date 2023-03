videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul's London dialogue... till when the controversy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Even for the 7th day, the proceedings in the Parliament could not go on. The opposition has stood firm in front of the ruling party on the Adani issue. Today the Rajya Sabha Speaker had called a meeting of political parties. Aam Aadmi Party and Congress Party did not attend this meeting. Today BJP has compared Rahul Gandhi with Mir Jafar. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.