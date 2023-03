videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson laughed out loud in a debate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

There is a lot of uproar in the House on Rahul Gandhi's statement given in London. In the show Taal Thok Ke, anchor Deepak Chaurasia was counting the RJD MPs in the Lok Sabha. During this the RJD spokesperson burst out laughing and said that we are zero.