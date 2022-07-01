Taal Thok Ke: Should Nupur Sharma apologize to the nation?

On the issue of controversial statement given on Prophet Mohammad, the Supreme Court held Nupur Sharma responsible for the situation arising in the country. The court said that Nupur made an irresponsible statement. The big issue of debate in Taal Thok Ke today - should Nupur Sharma apologize to the whole country?

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

